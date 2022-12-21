For poor services rendered during the 2022 Hajj after payments have been made, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has secured the refund of N107, 864,567 equivalent of SR542, 033 (Five Hundred and Forty Two Thousand And Thirty Three Saudi Riyals), from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The refund was for poor feeding services rendered to Nigerian pilgrims by the company of Mutawwifs for Pilgrims from African Non- Arab Countries during the 2022 Hajj exercise.

The development is sequel to several letters written and consistent reminders by the commission to the company on the poor feeding services rendered to the pilgrims during the Masha’ir period.

A letter signed by the chairman of the board of directors, Dr. Ahmad Bin Abbas Sindi to the chairman/ CEO of the NAHCON, dated 18TH December, 2022 reads:

“Reference to your letter no: NAHCON / AN43 dated 10/07/2022, regarding the poor quality of service and in order for the Company to maintain the National relationship between us, the sum of S R542, 033 has been deducted from the amount of the Masha’ir feeding contract.”

It would be recalled that the 2022 Hajj was marred by poor services rendered by the Muassassah for Nigerian pilgrims, especially feeding during the 5-day peak of Hajj, for which the commission protested and wrote several letters drawing the attention of the company to the development.

Reacting to the development after the weekly executive Council meeting, yesterday, NAHCON chairman/CEO, Alhaji Zikhrullah Kunle Hassan, described the development as heart-warming, saying it vindicated the commission’s tenacious struggle to right the wrongs done to Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj by the Muassassah, especially in the feeding arrangement and the quality of services rendered during the period.

“I really want to thank my counterparts from the Mutawwifs for this role in ensuring that they refunded the money paid for services not rendered or poorly delivered,” Hassaan said in a press statement signed by Mousa Ubandawaki, assistant director, information and publication, NAHCON.

The Mutawwifs or Muassassah as it is fondly called, is the Saudi Company responsible for the accommodation, transportation and feeding of Nigerian and other African pilgrims in Muna and Arafat during the 5-day Hajj in Saudi Arabia.