It was a gale of endorsements for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ovia federal constituency in the 2023 elections, Mr Dennis Idahosa, as community leaders and groups pledged their support towards his reelection bid.

Idahosa, who officially flagged off his reelection campaign on Tuesday, took his campaign tour to four locations in Ovia federal constituency to solicit support for the February 25 election.

The campaign flag-off, which was officially done in Uhen, continued in Utese, Oba Ewuare II Camp settlement (Olaiya camp) and Okada main town of Edo State.

A community head (Odionwere) in Uhen, Pa David Omokaro, described Idahosa as a “True Liberator”, who has surpassed their expectations of him.

“In a normal circumstance, you should be returned unopposed, however, we will mobilise support and vote massively for you because you have made us proud,” Omokaro said.

At Utese community where the candidate also received both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) members into the APC, the people pledged to work for the victory of all APC candidates from presidential down to the House of Assembly positions.

The defectors, who were led by Micheal Onyenwe of the PDP and Stephen Onomo of the LP, said Idahosa has made the difference in Ovia federal constituency.

In Oba Ewuare farm settlement (Olaiya Camp), the story was not different as the people said they have decided to support the reelection bid of the lawmaker because of the school he contructed for the people.

In Okada, the home ground of one of his opponents, the acting Odionwere, Pa Samson Idehen, and other elders, prayed for the success of Hon. Idahosa and other APC candidates.

Idehen said, “Dennis Idahosa is a promise keeper, hence Okada is happy with him. We blessed him in 2019, we are blessing him again,” he stated.

At the rally at Okada, APC also witnessed the influx of defectors from the PDP led by Alhaji Shehu Garba, the Seriki Hausawa Community in Okada.

According to Garba, they were leaving the PDP because of failed leadership and the “wonder works” of Idahosa.

They also promised to mobilise themselves to deliver all APC candidates in the coming general election.

Hon. Idahosa, while appreciating the people, promised to do more if reelected to the House of Representatives.