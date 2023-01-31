Citing security threats, the Niger State Police Command, on Tuesday, stopped a planned campaign rally organised in support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Borgu local government area of the State.

The rally was organised by the Senate’s Deputy Whip, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, representing Niger North senatorial district.

The Senator, who lost his reelection bid after losing the party’s ticket for the third time to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, had organised the special rally to support Tinubu and the State’s APC governorship candidate, Mohammed Umar Bago, at New Bussa, headquarters of Borgu local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the gate to the township stadium, the venue of the well-publicised event, was locked and taken over by Policemen as supporters, who arrived the venue as early as 8am were turned back by a team of armed policemen.

While tongues were wagging that the stoppage of the rally was a result of no love lost between the governor and the Senator, some said it was because proper security check was not done.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that: “The Police had to take over the venue of the planned rally as a proactive measure due to intelligence received of likely breach of security at the venue.

“Hence, we have to do the needful to avert any possible attack or hijack by suspected miscreants to cause mayhem and breach of peace in the community.”

The PPRO maintained that the State Police Command will not fold its arm and allow “act of political violence, avoidable loss of life, destruction of properties and lawlessness.”