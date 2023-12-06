Sixteen-year-old Medha Krishna Elluru has recorded a fresh academic feat just as she exhibited excellency in coming tops in Physics and Chemistry in the just-concluded International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

Pearson Edexcel IGCSE is the world’s most popular international qualification for 14- to 16-year-olds which has been tried, tested and trusted by schools worldwide.

Medha’s stunning achievements in 2023 indeed proved the saying that success doesn’t come when your hands are folded in your armpits but through hard work, determination, and confidence by scoring top rank in the whole country of Nigeria in the Pearson Edexcel IGCSE Physics and Chemistry examinations.

It would also be recalled that Medha successfully hosted a one-day solo art exhibition titled, “Unity in Cultural Diversity” which was held at the art gallery within the premises of National Museum, Onikan Road, a remarkable event that attracted a large crowd in June 2023.

Reacting to her current academic success, Medha said, “I commend my parents for their unwavering support towards my education, the moral and financial supports, the sacrifice they’ve made and still making, I will never take these for granted, neither will I stop doing my parents proud in all my life’s endeavors.”

Medha’s mother, Mrs Elluru who spoke on her child’s landmark accomplishments stated: “I feel so proud to be the mother of Medha and so is her dad too, we both feel rewarded and elated and I believe her current milestone will no doubt be of immeasurable value to her education even as she grows older in age and as she moves higher academically.’’