The national legal adviser of Accord party, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, has joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve the electoral transparency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mgbudem also called on stakeholders in Osun state to imbibe a political disposition which will guarantee peace in the land.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Mgbudem, who is also the Deputy National Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), emphasized the need for politicians and other key stakeholders, including INEC, to resist all pressure and uphold free and fair contests in all elections.

This, he said, is the only way the people can accept the outcome of the election as a true reflection of the wishes of the majority, even as he condemned the increasing menace of vote buying by politicians, which he charged the law enforcement agents to apprehend anyone culpable, irrespective of social status.

Mgbudem said democracy is worthless if it does not reflect the desire and true mandate of the majority of the citizens.

To this end, he challenged INEC, the Civil Society Organization (CSOs), police, Civil Defense, political parties, politicians, local and international election observers, to release the true report on the Osun gubernatorial election.

Mgbudem said the Osun governorship election will go a long way to determine the zeal and enthusiasm with which Nigerians generally will participate in the 2023 general election.