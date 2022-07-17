Osun Electorate on Saturday trooped out massively amidst tight security to elect their governor for another four years.

Voters in their large numbers besieged their polling units as early as 7:00 am to cast their votes despite the early morning showers of rain in some parts of the state.

The exercise witnessed early arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials with voting materials.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement operatives enforced the ban on vehicles that were not on INEC assignment and essential duties.

Besides, men of the Nigerian army mounted road blocks on roads in strategic locations across the state while other security operatives were on ground to ensure peaceful conduct in all the polling units.

LEADERSHIP Sunday checks showed that except for pockets of skirmishes in few polling units, the exercise was generally peaceful across the state as voters conducted themselves within the ambit of the law.

Though vote buying and selling was done discreetly, political parties appeared to have devised another means of vote buying that cannot be easily captured.

Meanwhile, to stem the trend, men of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) stormed some flash spots in the state for the election.

The officers were spotted at Iragbiji, home base of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola in Boripe local government and Ede the home base of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The officers were seen observing the voting process and anyone engaging in vote buying in the areas. No arrest was reported as of the time of filing this report.

The state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Adegboyega Oyetola who voted at Ward 1, unit 2, Popo, Iragbiji said “considering the time frame we have for voting, they need to speed up or increase the number of machines so as to ensure that the process is completed within the time frame.

“The security agents are doing well. Seeing the enthusiasm that voters have displayed to cast their votes, I am particularly very grateful to them and that shows that people are conscious of the need to participate in the process. Once the process is transparent enough, people will be persuaded to vote, there will be no voter apathy.

The governor who was optimistic of victory said “I’m confident that I will be reelected by the grace of Almighty God.

Also, Senator Ademola Adeleke who voted at Ward 2, Unit 009, Abogunde,/ Sagba, in Ede North local government expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters noting that the election was peaceful.

Adeleke who expressed optimism that he would win the election said so far, as o good.

A chieftain of the APC in the state and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was not available for the exercise.

One of his aides, Mr. Sola Fasure who spoke on the development said the immediate past governor was not in town.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Labour Party, Hon. Lasun Yussuff debunked the story making the rounds that he collapsed his structure with that of the PDP.

A statement he personally signed said that he was solidly in the race and that he would win the election.

Meanwhile, in its on the spot assessment of the exercise, Yiaga Africa Watching the vote urged electoral umpire to extend the duration of the exercise considering the numbers of voters in some units.

A statement by the NGO stated that there was an imbalance in distribution of voters to polling units which they say may have grave consequences for voters’ participation.

They commended INEC for its improvement in logistics management for the election in terms of prompt deployment of officials and materials to polling units.

Signed by Hussein Abdu, board chairman and Samson Itodo, executive director, Yiaga also observed with satisfaction the provision of extra machines in some polling units as well as facilities for persons with disabilities.

Yiaga Africa said inducements of voters by political parties were noticed on some polling units while intimidation of voters was also observed where parties had the upper hand.

Sorting and counting of votes were ongoing as of the time of filing this report.