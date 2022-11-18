The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun; Barr. Omosede Igbinedion; Barr. Jimoh Ijegbai, and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in federal constituencies of Edo State for the next year’s general election.

Names of Barr. Omosede, who is gunning to represent Ovia federal constituency and others were published on the website of INEC as final list of candidates of the Edo PDP for the National Assembly seats.

Speaker Onobun is contesting to represent Esan West/Esan Central and Igueben federal constituency, Hon Adjoto is seeking election to represent Akoko-Edo federal constituency while Hon Ijegbai is gunning to represent Owan federal constituency in the 2023 elections.

PDO senatorial candidates on the new list are Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen for Edo South, Senator Clifford Ordia for Edo Central and Senator Francis Alimekhena for Edo North.

Recall that a list of Edo State PDP candidates for National Assembly seats was previously published by INEC comprising candidates produced in the primaries organised by a faction of the party led by Chief Dan Orbih, which was eventually annulled by the Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the list recently published by INEC, it was stated that the latest names published were based on a court order.

A source within the electoral body said the body does not want to dabble into internal politics of the Edo State PDP.

The source said the final names published as regards candidates of the Edo PDP were based on a recent court order.

Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Edo State, Mr. Timidi Wariowei, who confirmed the updated version of the list of PDP candidates in the State, said the change was effected on INEC’s website, based on a subsisting court order.

Wariowei said, “Some people came to our office in Benin City to inquire about the authentic list of PDP candidates in Edo State for the 2023 general elections.

“When we checked INEC’s website, we discovered that there was an updated version of the list of PDP candidates for next year’s general elections in Edo State, strictly based on court order.

“I do not have information on when the list was updated, and I do not know which of the factions has its candidates on the just-updated list.

“I am not a politician. So, I can neither answer most of your questions nor provide the pieces of information that you require.”