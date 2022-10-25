As the 2023 general elections approaches, the Head of Mission-Nigeria, International Peace Commission (IPC) Amb. Hussaini Coomassie has charged Nigerians to shun any form of violence, but promote peaceful coexistence, and focus on improving sustainable development.

He said as the 2023 general elections campaigns are ongoing, political parties should be mindful of their utterances to avoid creating unnecessary tension in the polity.

Amb Coomassie gave the charge while adressing journalists during the maiden press conference of the Commission in Abuja. He said “Since my appointment, I have been having consultations with stakeholders locally and internationally to implement the mandates of IPC.

According to him, IPC under my leadership will work hard to promote peace in Nigeria saying that it’s time to dialogue with all those that are ready to lay down arms and embrace peace.

In his words: “We are calling on the Federal Government to equally look deep into issues that are responsible for individuals and groups taking up arms to wage war against the state.

“This is pertinent to create an enabling environment for youth restiveness to be addressed for peace to reign in every part of the country and to avoid future occurrences.

“As an organ of the United Nations, we want to tell Nigerians to shun violence and promote peaceful coexistence amongst themselves and focus on improving sustainable development.

“We are one great indivisible people with a strong diverse heritage. That’s why we must come out en masse and elect credible people come 2023 to meet the yearnings of the people.

He said the president should keep trying his best not to hand over an unsecured country to the incoming administration.

“As the leader of IPC in Nigeria, I want to see the president put more efforts into resolving security challenges and bring to book any individual or organizations, no matter how highly placed, found culpable in sponsoring or promoting insecurity in the country.

Speaking on the rumors circulating on social media alleging that the Federal Government is contemplating

on scraping the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), he said “It is not inappropriate to consider the removal of the program at this particular time.”