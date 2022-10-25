Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and the leader of the Obidient Movement, Peter Obi has given the reason why it appears his supporters and members of the movement are angry and combative.

“My followers and supporters known as Obidient Movement are made up of Nigerians who are very angry and furious over the pitiable state of their country and want an immediate change.”

The LP flag-bearer in the 2023 Presidential election said while fielding questions from Arise Television anchor team yesterday on the aggressive attitude of his supporters, that some dubious social media persons are hired by opponents to distort and discredit the mission of the movement, but noted however, that some are genuinely reacting to the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

“We are aware of infiltration by opponents just to discredit but some are genuinely angry and distressed at the situation of things in the country. All I do is to appeal to them.”

The former Anambra State governor who paused his national campaign last week to enable him empathize with victims of flooding in some states, fielded questions on a number of burning issues in his mission to lead Nigerian youths in their aspiration to take back their country and rebuild it.

Obi visited the most ravaged states of Benue, Bayelsa, Anambra and Delta, where he empathised with the victims, made some cash donations.