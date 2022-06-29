Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that it was an insult for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to send emissaries to the Rivers State governor and runner-up in the party’s presidential primary election, Nyesom Wike, instead of reaching out to the latter personally.

Ortom, who spoke while featuring on AriseNews television on Wednesday, which was monitored by our correspondent in Abuja, said: “It’s an insult for Atiku Abubakar to send people to a powerful mobiliser like Wike.

“Atiku offended Wike. It is an insult for Atiku to send people to call Wike. Atiku and the leadership of the party at all levels must visit him, Wike is a strong pillar in PDP.”

According to the Benue State governor, when it comes to mobilisation, reaching out, and galvanizing people, Wike was a very strong factor

“Why can’t Atiku visit Wike personally? I am confused about what’s going on…I have resorted to fasting and prayers for God to direct me on my next move.

“Where were these people when the party was going down? Wike brought the party back to life. No person has contributed more than Wike in positioning the party,” he added.

Ortom said he expected Atiku to reach out to Wike and some members of his campaign committee, including himself, who voted overwhelmingly for Wike, to be his running mate.

“Wike has the right for vacation, particularly after all what happened at the presidential primaries and choice of running mate.

“If you have not seen me in Turkey, I am praying; Lord God where are we going, where do we go as a party from here?.

“I told you I am fasting and praying to know if God directs me to support Atiku.

“Wike is my very good friend and friend to the Benue people and Wike brought me back to the PDP,” Ortom stated.