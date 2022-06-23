General superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has advised the presidential candidates of political parties in the country to look at the heartbeat of the country and desires of the people before making their decisions on Muslim- Muslim or Christian-Christian tickets.

He advised them to consult widely before coming to conclusion on the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian tickets for the 2023 presidential election.

The renowned cleric spoke with newsmen shortly after a meeting with Kwara State governor, AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket is a difficult and slippery area. So, what I will say is that the political office holders should look at the heart beat of the country as well as desires of the people.

“They should know that they are not there for themselves. They are there for all of us. They should ask and make their research about what the country wants. They should ask and make their research on what the country wants, what the people want and if they listen to the people, we will be confident that they will listen to us when they get there”, he said.

On the prevailing security challenges in the country, Kumuyi commended the security agents for doing their best.

“By the grace of God I believe that the security agents are doing their best. We can always improve. In every area of life I will say there’s room for improvement. I want to credit the officers who are putting their lives on the line to secure the whole country. We should be praying for them that God will give them more wisdom and visible victory in the security of the country,” he stated.

The cleric, who said that his mission in Kwara State was meant to be a blessing to the state, under special supernatural deliverance for everyone through Christ, added that: “I will be praying for everyone at the end of every ministration for their desires, aspiration and blessings.

“God is our Creator, whether we are, Muslims or Christians or whatever religion you belong to. We are creatures of God. God is interested in blessing everyone. I’m here to be a blessing to everyone. There will be empowerment programme for all youth across religious divides as it is meant to redirect the focus of the youth for positive future endeavours”.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq said that the empowerment programme of the church is a welcome development, adding that it is in line with the administration’s youth-focused agenda.