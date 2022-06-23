Wife of a military officer and six other persons have been reported kidnapped in the late hours of Tuesday when terrorists attacked Keke ‘A’ and Keke B areas of New Millennium City in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The terrorists according to residents of the area stormed the communities around 11pm and operated for almost an hour before security operatives came around to resist the gunmen.

A resident of the area said three persons were kidnapped by the bandits at Keke ‘A’.

According to the source who is a primary school teacher, the terrorists were suspected to have targeted a big house at Keke A in their abduction mission.

According to her, “the bandits came around 11pm. I think their main target was a house at Keke A. The house belongs to a military officer. But as the time of the attack, the officer was not at home. So, the kidnappers broke into the house and picked his (military officer’s) wife.

“They also kidnapped another man who is the immediate neighbour of the military officer.

“In fact, the neighbour was picked alongside his eight-year old daughter, but they eventually dropped the daughter when her mother was shouting on top on her voice.

“I think it was at the point they started shooting sporadically to scare away people who might think of coming to their aid.

“While, all that was happening, another man who was just returning home in his car at that time ran into the kidnappers. He was the third person that was taken away,” the source said.

She also said that, many people who were still outside including neighbourhood shops operators escaped the bandits, as they had to run to safety.

“As at this morning, we saw many shoes on the ground and we became scared that, those must be the shoes of the people kidnapped. But, one of the people who escaped the attack told us the shoes belong to those who ran away.”

A resident of Keke ‘B’, told our correspondent that, he just returned home and was taking his shower when he started hearing gunshots.

He however said that, a man, his wife and their two house girls were kidnapped in Keke ‘B’.

“I was so terrified. I just got out of the bathroom abruptly and switched-off all the lights inside my house. The gunshots were so close, it was like the bandits were inside my compound. I later discovered that, one man, his wife and their two house girls were kidnapped,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command’s police public relations officer (PPRO), Muhammad Jalige, did not respond to calls put across to him to confirm the incident.