The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday inaugurated an 850-man campaign council to execute the 2023 general election.

The inauguration of the campaign council members was performed by the former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Saraki charged members of the campaign council to work towards reclaiming political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He challenged PDP members in the state to ensure victory for the party in their individual polling booths in all the 193 wards.

“I pray God to give you members of the campaign council the strength to deliver. Millions of people are relying on you. We should all know that every member of the party is a member of the campaign council. I want to assure you that every member would get deserving benefits for work done to win in each polling booth. Go and deliver your booths and leave the rest for God and I.

“Start house to- house, door -to door, room- to- room, place to place campaign because everybody is important,” Saraki stated.

Saraki, who charged youths in the country not to be deceived again by politicians, said that all forms of lies were peddled against him, like that of the Offa bank robbery, in order to score political points.

“There were all sorts of lies and propaganda against my person by members of the ruling party during the 2019 general elections, all aimed to deceive Nigerian youth. There’s nothing again. Thanks to the Almighty Allah, truth will always emerge at the end of the day.

“Every day now, we’re hearing revelations. They say Oga did Offa robbery, alhamdulillah, we’re here. They say Oga carry allocation, we’re still here. They say Oga bring planes, and I’m still bringing planes. This is your time to rewrite history, especially you the youth. Let’s vote for a party that cares for the people and vote for PDP and all its candidates in the 2023 general elections”, he added.

In their separate speeches, the chairman of the campaign council, Prof Ali Ahmad and PDP chairman in the state, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, said that the party had learnt its lesson and prepared to take over political power in both the state and the country.