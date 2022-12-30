A contender for the Federal House of Representatives seat in Ikorodu federal constituency of Lagos State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AbdulAzeez Awesu, and his supporters, have staged a rally in Ikorodu, calling on the youths and entire residents of federal constituency to support the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Awesu said that Atiku is a unifier that would unite various tribes in the country and salvage Nigeria from her present economic and political woes.

The PDP chieftain, who is currently challenging the withdrawal of his nomination at the Supreme Court, made the appeal during the rally organised by him in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The rally, which was attended by other PDP candidates, former aspirants and stakeholders of the party in Ikorodu, was organised to mobilise support for the PDP presidential candidate and others.

According to the Convener, the rally was also staged to re-assure party members and residents of the federal constituency, who have been complaining of lull in the major opposition party since the last rally organised on the Independence Day by him, that the party was very much on ground and it gains acceptability on daily basis.

Awesu led the large crowd of his supporters across major roads in Ikorodu, which included Awolowo Road, Ireshe Road, Oriwu Road, Ayangbure Road, Ikorodu Garage Roundabout and along the Ikorodu–Shagamu Road.

Speaking with journalists during the rally, Awesu said: “this rally is basically to let people know that PDP is still on ground, because if you can recall, we started this journey a couple of months ago, and we knew the pace at which we are going, but considering the circumstances, the whole thing seem to be going down but then, people really need to know that PDP is still on ground, that is just the basic essence of this rally and to assure the public that Atiku Abubakar will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar is the unifier. That is the major reason why we are doing this to bring Atiku Abubakar to each and every one’s door step, knowing that it is Atiku Abubakar that can do it on the platform and umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“That is why we are mobilising our people and residents of Ikorodu to put on their shoes and come out here to work for his success.”

Awesu, who expressed happiness over the turnout of party faithful, said he was impressed, adding that many had been looking out for such outing.

“I’m really happy with the turnout. It showed that a lot of people have actually been waiting for this to happen. The essence of the whole thing is just to bring us together instead of sitting in our houses and thinking there is nothing to be done. There are a lot to be done in the PDP, and we need to come out. This is our time, we have every chance; we have every opportunity to take back what is ours,” he added.

Speaking on how the party intends to win the next general elections, Awesu said that there would be more engaging activities that have been arranged and such plan shall be unfolded soon.

“We have lots and lots of strategies in place and for sure, I tell you that in Ikorodu that I know of, PDP is taking the Ikorodu Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate and the gubernatorial seat. All of these will be ours.

“You can see from the turnout how people came out massively despite the weather and trust me, if you tell the people that we are still going further, they will be willing to go because they are very much on ground. The truth is that we have a lot of activities and other functions to put out there,” Awesu said.

He also hinted that there will be three or more rallies, which are going to include the PDP governorship candidate in the State, Jide Adediran (JANDOR), and other candidates to mobilise voters for the next year’s general elections.