Men of the Ogun State Police Command, on Friday, arrested two brothers of the same parents; Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde, who conspired to kidnap a woman and her 9-year-old son for money-making rituals in Oja-Odan community of Yewa North local government area of the State.

The suspects were apprehended following a complaint lodged by the Village Head (Baale) of the community, who informed the Police at the Oja-Odan Divisional Police Headquarters that the two brothers were overheard negotiating on telephone on how to sell human beings either in parts or alive depending on how the buyer wants them for money-making rituals.

LEADERSHIP gathered that one of the suspects, Ayomide had on Thursday lured his 45-year-old lover, Taye Oluwole, to accompany him along with her 9-year-old son, Remilekun, to his (Ayomide) father’s village for the purpose of celebrating the New Year festivity, which the woman innocently consented to.

While on the way to Oja-Odan, the suspect allegedly had a stopover on the road to pick the second suspect, who happens to be his brother, Gbenga Babatunde, and they all headed straight to the house of the supposed buyer human parts, one Jacob Olorunto, who had pretentiously agreed to pay the sum of N600,000 for the two victims – the woman and her son.

While waiting for the supposed buyer at the agreed point in Igbo Obe axis of Oja-Odan, the suspects were, however, rounded up by Policemen in collaboration with some youths of the community, who had since the previous night, laid ambush for the suspects, while the woman and her son were rescued unharmed.

The Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, explained that the supposed buyer had been prepared by the security operatives to play along with the suspects in order to save the victims.

Disclosing that the two suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime, Oyeyemi further stated that the State’s Commissioner of Police, ‘Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.