2023: Nigerian Youths Now Interested In Today, Not Only Future – Atiku-Uwais

By Bode Gbadebo

The chairperson of the National Strategic Committee (NSC) of a political support group, PDP New Generation group, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, has said that the Nigerian youths were no longer interested in the future only, rather, they are now interested in today and those who will lead them.

Atiku-Uwais spoke at the unveiling of ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0’ project, a brainchild of the PDP New Generation at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Saturday.

Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, whose NSC is to spearhead the ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0’, added that the project was aimed at resetting Nigeria, among other objectives.

“Specially, I welcome you all to today’s event – as we reset history, together. It is often said that the business of Politics is Business for all.

“I bring you warm tidings from the progressive-minded youths in Nigeria.

“As young people, we are not only interested in the Future, we are interested in Today and those who will lead us.

“The circumstance leading to setting up of the PDP New Generation is critical at this point in time,” she stated.

Atiku-Uwais recalled that not too long ago, the PDP New Generation launched ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Project’ to specifically promote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “the only alternative to get Nigeria Great Again.”

She noted that the phase II of the project – Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0 – was aimed at galvanising support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, in the 2023 presidential election.

“We are here today to present the second phase of Operation Rescue Nigeria Project. The project is targeted mainly at branding and promotion of Atiku/Okowa ticket. It focuses on tapping the voice of the citizens and amplifying it through innovative communications, public opinion research, and grassroots-level advocacy across the 774 local governments of Nigeria.

“In furtherance of this, the PDP New Generation constituted a 25-man team to steer a National Strategic Committee for this project.

“I am privileged to be appointed the chairperson of this great Committee.

“The most important responsibility of any leader is to decide the direction and guide his people to the promise land. The Unifier, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party – H.E. Atiku Abubakar in his policy document titled ‘My Covenant with Nigeria’ presented his plans to Nigerians. He has spotted the problems and proffered solutions with a 5 point agenda. He is not going to do it alone, along with his running mate, in the person of H.E. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the members of the PDP.

“The young Men and Women of our great party under the umbrella name, PDP New Generation are offering their Will, Structure, Resources and expertise in the actualization of a PDP presidency in 2023 via Atiku/Okowa ticket.

“We shall endeavour to achieve this goal, not as mere young people but patriots of our great country, Nigeria,” she stated.

Hauwa Atiku-Uwais added that the policy document of the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, his vision to foster a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria in which all citizens can live a happy, healthy and productive life, were all achievable.

She further said that Atiku’s 5-point Development Agenda has been coined into an acronym to easily deliver his message to the grassroots.

“In the coming days, the National Strategic Committee will inaugurate a Youth and Women Presidential Campaign Council, as a vehicle to drive the project with the theme ‘RESET Nigeria – ATIKU FOR ALL’.

“The Youth and Women Presidential Campaign Council will operate an independent and unconventional campaign in collaboration with the People’s Democratic Party, with the main objective of delivering the Atiku/Okowa ticket in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election,” Atiku-Uwais stated.