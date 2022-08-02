The technical adviser of Rangers International of Enugu, Abdul Maikaba, has warned that his side’s Aiteo Federation Cup Round of 32 match against Heartland FC will be their toughest yet.

The former Nigerian champion thrashed Auwalu Baba Jada (ABJ) FC of Bauchi 4-1 on Sunday. The win ensured that the six-time champions booked a berth in the competition’s Round of 32 against bitter rivals Heartland after the Owerri-based club beat JM Liberty of Makurdi 1-0 in their Round of 64 clash in Calabar.

Maikaba said that even though his team had crossed the first hurdle with ease, for him, the next game is always the most difficult one.

“Our next game is a difficult one against our rivals Heartland of Owerri, which is likely to be played on Wednesday.

“So, we don’t have time. We need to go and rest and ensure the players maintain their 100 per cent focus on a game of this magnitude.

“They (Heartland) are very disciplined tactically and I see it as a game that will be very difficult for us. For that reason, we need to play very well,’’ he said.

He said that even though his team was wary about their rivals, they were however confident going into the game, having beaten Heartland twice recently.

“It is good that they are opponents we know very well, unlike our opponents in the Round of 64 who we didn’t have any idea about prior to the game.

“We just decided to play an attacking style of football right from the blast of the referee’s whistle and thank God everything worked out as planned.

“But for Heartland, at least we played them twice this year and we won both games, home and away.

“So, we know the game is not going to be easy since they are very familiar with the way we play. We need to strategize so that when we clash, they will see a different Rangers side,’’ he said.