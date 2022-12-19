An international election monitor, Ambassador Hamzat Lawal has charged Nigerians of voting age to go and collect their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs), saying the power to elect credible candidates in 2023 general election is in the PVCs.

Hamzat Lawal who is also the chief executive officer of a civil society organisation, Connected Development, stated this during an advocacy and sensitization programme on the need for PVCs collection and peaceful conduct of election.

The programme which was held in Okene, Kogi State, weekend was supported by a group called Ebira agenda, known for championing peaceful coexistence in Kogi central senatorial district.

According to him, the power of electing candidates of choice depends on the ability of the electorate in having the permanent voter’s card and urged those who have registered in INEC office to go and collect the cards before the end of the stipulated date.

He said, “Now that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that voters card are available for collection, I am appealing to Nigerians especially electorate in Kogi State to go out and collect their PVC because the power to vote lay in the voter’s card.”

Lawal, while commending the effort of Ebira Agenda led by Alhaji Yusuf Andas for his commitment in ensuring that Ebiraland live peacefully, charged other ethnic groups in the land to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities to enable them get justice than for them to take the law into their hands.

“We should endeavour to live in peace and harmony as we are going into the election year. Fake news, misinformation, disinformation and incitement should not be allowed to take the centre stage in the forthcoming general election.

“We are young people and we should not allow anybody to cause us into doing things that are unlawful before, during and after elections. 2023 election is about the future of young Nigerians and we should support INEC for peaceful conduct of free and fair elections that will usher in the desired dividend of democracy to all of us,” he said.

Also, the president of Ebira Agenda, Alhaji Yusuf Andas said there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence of the people and therefore appealed for support and cooperation so that the central senatorial district can continue to enjoy the absolute peace it is enjoying now.