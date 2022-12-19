Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) has raised concerns over the rising cases of emerging and re-emerging diseases in Nigeria, even as it called on stakeholders to brainstorm on the way forward.

The rising cases of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases threaten all countries in the world by affecting both human lives and economic capital of the nation. Following a review of the available evidence, Lassa fever, Monkeypox, Ebola Virus Disease, Yellow Fever, and Poliomyelitis are some of the top emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases outbreaks Nigeria has battled in the last few years.

To find solutions to the problems posed by these disease outbreaks, HEWAN, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said it will hold its 12th Annual symposium with the theme, “Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases: Implications and Solutions.”

Scheduled to hold on December 20, 2022 in Lagos, the symposium will feature medical experts like the medical officer, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Japhet Olugbogi.

As the lead speaker, Olugbogi who is a public health specialist with a strong passion for humanitarian activities, social criticism, good governance, public health, community and social development, will be speaking on the main theme of the symposium.

The president of HEWAN, Mrs Chioma Obinna, said the symposium would help in shaping the skills and knowledge of health reporters who were critical stakeholders in the progress of the health sector as well as major players in the quest for Universal Health Coverage.

Obinna said, “We have made extensive arrangements for a hitch-free event, everything has been put in place, and we are hopeful of an impactful lecture.”