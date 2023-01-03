Warri-based Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin took the city by surprise as he hosted what has been described as the largest Crossover Service in Africa with millions of worshipers in attendance at his Mercy City Church in Warri, Delta State.

Fufeyin, who is the Founder and General Overseer Of The Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, has been trending across social media platforms as he arguably hosted the historic largest CrossOver Service into the New Year 2023.

Twitter users have gone agog over a video currently trending on the social media where a mammoth crowd of worshipers stormed Mercy City, Warri, Nigeria for the crossover service into the new year 2023 conducted by Fufeyin.

The cleric, who is very popular for his philanthropy and recently gave over N100 million cash gifts and truckloads of foodstuff to Nigerians in celebration of Christmas, is now the talk-of-town for the feat.

This time, his Mercy City Warri church was packed out as millions of worshipers flooded the church.

A twitter user @TegaOfWarri tweeted: “This crowd is more than Peter Obi, Tinubu and Atiku campaign crowd put together, this is really GREAT…wow”.

It was a sea of multitudes as celebration fireworks and lightning danced across the sky.

Some popular comedians like Akpororo, Gordons and other top celebrities garnished the event with laughter and comic relief.