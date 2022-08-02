The Borno South senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Kudla Satumari Haske, has said that come 2023 elections, the people of the North-East will vote for the office of the president rather than that of the vice president.

According to Kudla, the people of the North-East are desirous of the office of the president, adding that despite the show of lack of inclusivity by the All Progressives Congress (APC) just to whip sentiments among Nigerians, the North-East people will rather vote for the office of the president rather than number 2 man.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the PDP while former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, is the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

Both Atiku and Shettima are from the North-Eastern States of Adamawa and Borno respectively.

The nomination of Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised dust widespread outrage.

But speaking to journalists in Abuja concerning the pulse of the people of the North-East, the Borno South Senatorial district candidate of the PDP, Kudla, said the North-East will vote massively for the PDP, adding that there is already a mass exodus of people from the APC.

“It is heartwarming to receive the coordinator of the Tinubu Support Group in Borno State, in person of Hon. Abdu Musa Msheliza into the PDP.

“Like you said, he is a grassroot politician and it calls for the recognition of his contribution in the polity and how he mobilises the people in the grassroots.

“Msheliza saw the wind of change that is blowing in Borno State and he said the election is about the future of the people and that his future in politics will be dependent on what happens in 2023. With his coming, he will add to the value that is already on ground.

“Msheliza is not alone, we have the APC former senatorial aspirant, former House of Representatives aspirant, we have former State House of Assembly aspirants that have already joined. This is happening not only in Borno State but the entire North-East,” Kudla said, adding that in the weeks to come, there will be a gale of defections to the PDP.

“Borno South is known to be the bedrock of the PDP in Borno State and with the kind of changes we are seeing today, PDP will produce the Senator in Southern Borno and Atiku Abubakar is on his way to the Villa because the North-East people will vote for the office of the President and not that of the vice that is causing divisions,” Kudla further said.

According to him, the evidence of winning the election is very clear, adding that the people of Borno State were very excited about the political situation leading to the 2023 general elections.

“I want to assure you that in 2023, it’s going to be a choice between Borno, Adamawa, and Bauchi which used to be the only North-East States.

“It’s about choosing for the North-East to go for the President’s office and the vice president’s office. I can assure you that with the feedback we are receiving, the majority of our people will rather choose the office of the President rather than that of the vice.

“I am telling you, PDP will be voted massively because we have Atiku Abubakar from the North-East as the presidential candidate of the PDP. Not only in Southern Borno, In Central and in Northern Borno, they will vote for the PDP. We have seen a lot of people decamping from the APC to the PDP. And with the improvement in the electoral laws and practices, I want to believe that the outcome of the 2023 general elections will be different from what we have been having before,” Kudla added.