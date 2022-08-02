Another batch of five of the Abuja-Kaduna Train passengers kidnapped in March 28 train attack, have regained their freedom.

The lucky kidnap victims include Prof Dr. Mustapha Umar Imam, a medical doctor from Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, UDUS, Sokoto, who was recently shot by the terrorists.

Others were Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Mukthar Shu’aibu Sidi, and Aminu Sharif.

Kaduna-based newspaper publisher, Malam Tukur Mamu (Dan-Iyan Fika), who voluntarily engaged in negotiations for the release of the train victims but later backed out due to threats to his life, personal integrity and lack of support from the Federal Government, confirmed the release of the five passengers.

Mamu said all the five released victims were in his office on Tuesday afternoon immediately after their arrival in Kaduna to thank him for his past efforts.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, three of the abductees were released, just two days after the terrorists holding them released a video of the abducted passengers and were seen being flogged by their abductors.

It would be recalled that about 63 passangers were kidnapped during the March 28 attack and nine passengers were killed during the Monday night attack.