The Coalition of Northern Yoruba Youths, (CNYY), have recommended to the Presidential candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu to consider picking Rev Yakubu Pam as his running mate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group in a communique issued at the end of its executive meeting in Kaduna, noted that going by Tinubu’s pedigree and political antecedents, having Rev Pam in a joint ticket will further consolidate and brighten his chances of winning the election.

The communique which was jointly signed by, Deji Abdullateef and Ajayi Johnson, Chairman and Secretary respectively of the coalition said, as Yoruba Youths domiciled in the Northern part of Nigeria and with the good work Sen Tunubu has achieved in the area of infrastructural development of Lagos state but even setting up the template that is making Lagos State a hub of economic growth in entire Africa, they are optimistic of his winning the election with Rev.Pam as his running mate.

According to them, Sen. Tinubu has carved a niche for himself in the area of human capital development, in which Northerners domiciled in Lagos State, were appointed into strategic positions irrespective of religious or tribal differences, a situation that is promoting peace, harmony and cohesion.

“Rev. Pam, a former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern region, having worked as an ambassador of peace, working across not only the Northern part of Nigeria, but even to other regions, has the potential of attracting millions of people to vote and give Tinubu the desired victory come 2023” they said.

The group futher said, picking Rev. Pam, as running mate, is like promoting Sen. Tinubu’s inspiration of keeping Nigeria, an indivisible nation.

“We are confident that with Rev. Pam, as running mate, Plateau people will in turn build their confidence in favour of Sen. Tinubu, so also will the other 5 States that make up the North central States and by extension the entire 19 Northern States,” they posited.