Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has concluded plans to organise a governorship debate for five top governorship candidates in the state.

The union, in statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the chairman, Stanley Job and secretary, Ike Wigodo, said the debate would be broadcast live in both radio and television stations.

The statement said the debate will afford the selected governorship candidates the opportunity to sell their manifestoes and answer questions bothering on security, economy, employment, education and other issues that directly affect the Rivers people.

It indicated that the five top governorship candidates to participate in the debate would be selected by the public through an electronic voting to be conducted by the NUJ Technical Committee.

It stated that the Technical Committee will soon roll out the modalities for the selection process.

The statement reads in part: “NUJ, therefore, urges the public and supporters of various political parties to vote their candidates when the voting exercise commences.

“The council also assures all the candidates a level playing field before, during and after the debate, and enjoined them to make good use of the opportunity provided by the debate to prove their capacities to govern and to also sell themselves to the over 3.5 million Rivers electorate.”