Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has assured the people of the state that the board will not employ mediocres into the teaching and non-teaching service, but candidates with capacity to deliver.

The SUBEB chairman, Senator Stephen Odey, gave the assurance while answering questions from LEADERSHIP in Calabar shortly before the kick-off of recruitment interview of teachers by SUBEB on day one.

Odey stated that the board has put machinery on ground to ensure that only qualified candidates are absorbed into the service.

“We are recruiting shortlisted candidates who qualified for teaching and non-teaching positions to energize the teaching service,” he said.

Odey who led the interview panel and screening of applicants from Cross River South senatorial district said, “We are going to ensure that only qualified candidates are recruited to fill in vacant positions.”

SUBEB about a month ago advertised the vacancy for the recruitment of candidates into the teaching and non-teaching service.

This followed announcement by the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade during the budget presentation at the Cross River State House of Assembly chambers that the state civil service has lost about 80 percent of its best hands to retirement.