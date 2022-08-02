National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement has inaugurated its zonal coordinators for the six-geopolitical of the country, stating that votes will count in the 2023 general elections.

NCC, which is made up of patriotic and mostly young Nigerians across geopolitical and ethno religious lines, said they believe in a more prosperous, united, secure@ and peaceful Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference and inauguration of its zonal coordinators, the director of strategy of the movement, Adang Azi Adang II, said the group comprises people of likeminds, concerned over the increasing national woes ranging from high unemployment rate to insecurity of lives and property.

“We are therefore on a mission to reset Nigeria to fulfil her foundational mandate where ‘peace and justice shall reign’. A Nigeria, where social justice and institutional democratic values are well respected so that the ‘labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain.’

“This has become more exigent now as the country is fast drifting and descending towards the dire precipice of collapse, comparable only to the path taken by a few failed States in Africa and Asia.

“The urgency to rise to the occasion at this critical juncture compels self-reflection and a compelling need for patriotism that is driven by the zeal to save Nigeria as opposed to vested interests. Fellow Nigerians, this is our opportunity to Rescue Nigeria, let us obey Nigeria’s call, “ Adang II said.

He added, “We want to assure all Nigerians that through our Obidient Ambassadors tech savvy template which is polling unit focused, the votes will count and come February 2023, God willing, Obi/Datti will be announced winners of the Presidential election.”

He reiterated that the people are the structure on which the party will contest the 2023 election.

“To this end, we make bold to state that the Obidients have structures in all the polling units, and we are pressing the numbers and with verifiable data, we are winning the 2023 election,” the group added.

“Accordingly, Nigerian youths, with their future under threat, are answering this clarion call to rise to the occasion.

examined all the candidates, no one fits the bill to galvanise the country out of the current doldrums other than Mr Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State under the Labour Party. Obi has most of the qualities of a hands-on 21st-century leader who understands the dynamics of governance both at the local, national and global levels. He represents a paradigm shift and an ideal for a new Nigeria that youths are proud to champion. He is a fill-in portrait of what a 21st century Nigerian President should be, beyond the vagaries of a wasteful elite built on patronage and cronyism. Obi who has had a stellar performance both in private and public office has equally picked another breath of fresh air personality in Dr Yusuf Datti-Ahmed as his Vice,” Adang II said