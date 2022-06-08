The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has concluded plans to meet with Igbo leaders of thought over the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone their presidential tickets to the South-East.

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, emerged presidential candidate of the PDP while Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the APC at the conventions of the parties.

An executive member of Ohanaeze. who spoke on condition of anonymity, reliably told LEADERSHIP that Igbo leaders were not happy that the two major political parties denied the South-East the opportunity to use their platforms to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

The source disclosed that during the meeting, the Ohanaeze leadership will brief the Igbo leaders on the efforts they made to to persuade the two parties to give their presidential tickets to aspirants from the South-East.

The source further stated that Igbo leaders will also deliberate on the emergence of Atiku and Tinubu and take a decision on one person to support or not to support.

He further added that the Igbo leaders will also take a decision on whether to urge all South-easterners to support a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who is now the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

“Ohanaeze and Igbo leaders of thought will have a meeting soon. After the meeting we will take a stand on the presidential primaries of the PDP and APC,” the source stated.