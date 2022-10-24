Opposition political parties have uncovered a plot by the Police to arrest the spokesperson of the Coalition of the United Political Parties (CUPP), Bar Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, and the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Orlu federal constituency in Imo State. Hon. Jeff Ojinika, over alleged trumped-up charges.

According to them, this is a renewed move to silence the opposition from further exposing those behind the monumental fraud in the nation’s voters’ register.

The co-spokesperson of CUPP, Mark Adebayo, in statement in Abuja said the CUPP spokesman who is also the PDP candidate for Ideato federal constituency of Imo State, alleged that the Anti-kidnap Unit of the Imo State Police Command has allegedly perfected plot to frame him and the ex-lawmaker with trumped-up charges before a Magistrate Court in the state.

According to him, instead of the Police Command to go after those involved in the widespread plot to compromise the 2023 elections, it was busy witch-hunting innocent persons.

The CUPP spokesperson in his statement tittled, “Public Alert” said some persons have perfected an evil plot to rig the 2023 elections and throw Nigeria into election-related violence.

The statement reads, “the Inspector General of Police (IGP) must show his readiness to be trusted to police a free and fair elections by ensuring that Imo Police command is not aiding the plot to silence the truth about the voters register compromise.

“How can we have a police force that instead of going after criminals who compromised the Voters register is busy looking for the source of the leakage of the information that have saved democracy.

“Voters Register is a publicly displayed document as required by Section 19 of the Electoral Act and not a secret document.

“This action of the Police is embarrassing and can destroy the credibility of the 2023 election. The question on the lips of every Nigerian is whether the Nigeria Inspector General of Police is aware of this developments?”