Stakeholders in the business sector have identified poor reading culture as one of the reasons that hinder the development of a country.

They spoke at the launch of two books authored by the managing partner/CEO at Osagbobu Bright Co (Chartered Accountant) Ifeanyi Bright Osagbobu held in Abuja.

The executive director of Management & Tax Consultants Ltd, Abdullahi Suleiman, said developed countries thrive through knowledge-based economies as a result of their advancement in reading, which is a problem to many Nigerians.

He said that it was unfortunate that the advent of mobile phones has taken away the reading culture in the lives of many people but reading still remains the best. Adding that the much you read and the much you acquire knowledge and the more you behave properly.

“Generally, there is a decline in book reading culture amongst Nigerians today and one of the major reasons for this is the advent of mobile devices which takes away the focus of many. No doubt, mobile devices are essential for many but because of the availability of other content on them, they tend to make people lose focus on the essence of reading.

“We are enablers in the business organisation of both small and medium entrepreneurs in the world. We are facing a lot of challenges today and these challenges are robust around corporate management of their businesses because we are in the part of enabling the good governance of most of these organisations.

“We feel that ideas coming from our own side as practitioners will be a bailout for corporate survival in this country. Many people start business, small and medium, within a few years it collapses because something is wrong fundamentally.

