Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has denied the rumour that he planned to back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the election.

Director-general of the Obi-Datti Ahmed Presidential Campaign Prganisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, made the rebuttal in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday.

Okupe described Obi as the most acceptable presidential candidate to every segment of the country’s populace and with the most potent capacity to rescue Nigeria from its current degeneration to the abyss, hence there was no basis for the LP presidential candidate to contemplate taking such action of backing out or supporting another candidate.

Okupe said, “I hereby categorically refute the false statement, making the rounds, that Peter Obi has made any deal with alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP with respect to the 2023 presidential election.

“By the Grace of God and the massive acceptance and support of the Nigerian people, home and abroad, and especially the youths, Obi is far ahead of all other presidential candidates in the country.

“He, therefore, cannot, logically, be negotiating with any other less popular candidates or their parties.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore this cheap, self serving and distracting propaganda, which we also believe is not coming from the Atiku camp.

“The train of the OBIdient Movement gathers more and more electorates on a hourly basis, while it is evident that the political fortunes and followership of the other parties diminish and recede like a drying lake in the scorching heat of an arid desert.

“The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation is focused on our mission which is to TAKE BACK NIGERIA and hand it over to the Nigerian Youths, to secure their collective Destiny.

“Our compelling commitment and promise is to MOVE NIGERIA FROM CONSUMPTION TO PRODUCTION and so Help us God.”