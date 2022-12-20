The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has met with University students in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Obi said his administration, if elected in 2023, will create an enabling environment for them to thrive, referencing some of the biggest tech companies like Facebook and Google which were created by students.

The former Anambra State governor, who is scheduled for a rally in the South-South State, told the gathering that Anambra government under him created a thriving environment for Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, among others.

He promised loans and grants for small and medium-scale businesses formed by students if he becomes Nigeria’s President next year. This, Obi added, will be a priority for his government.

On the dichotomy between Polytechnic and University education, Obi argued that technology is the future, stressing that Polytechnics will be at the core of producing technical graduates, who will drive the technological advancement of the country.