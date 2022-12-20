The apex socio-cultural Northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed regrets over the demise of its chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Ambassador Shehu Malami (Sarkin Sudan Wurno), who died on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

A statement issued by the Secretary General of the Forum, Murtala Aliyu, said Ambassador Malami was born in Sokoto in 1937 as a Prince of the Sokoto Sultanate, who had his early education in Sokoto, Bida and Katsina towns.

He said the late Malami attended various Colleges in the United Kingdom, had a degree in law from the Middle Temple and worked as Private Secretay and then as Special Assistant to Sultan Saddiq Abubakar III.

“He had earlier worked for the BBC as a broadcaster. At various time he was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa; Chairman, Assessment Committee of the Nigeria National Merit Award, director, the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria, Chairman, PZ Industries, among many many other top leadership positions during his long public service career that spanned several decades,” he added.

ACF noted that the nation will undoubtedly miss Ambassador Malami’s extraordinary leadership skills, his generosity, his sense of justice and fairplay.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and the nation. It is our prayer that Allah, SWA, forgives his mistakes and grant mercy on his soul,” Aliyu prayed.