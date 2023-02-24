As the long-awaited 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections kick off Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has warned his officers and men to avoid accidental discharge with their weapons, stressing that such act would be considered a capital offence that will warrant outright dismissal from the Corps.

Dr. Audi also cautioned his men and officers mobilised for election duties to vehemently resist any form of compromise from political actors, as anyone found wanting would not be spared.

He emphatically cautioned officers against indiscriminate use of firearms and reiterated that accidental discharge is unacceptable under his watch.

This warning was contained in a statement issued by the Corps’ director of public relations, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, Friday, in Abuja.

He said, “Let me warn all personnel, most especially, the arms bearers, to allow the rules of engagement to reverberate in their head and guide them in exercising an enormous amount of caution and carefulness.

“For anyone found compromising, working for any political party or involved in accidental discharge during these elections; we will not only dismiss you, but we will also prosecute you to teach others a very big lesson.”

He charged personnel to be apolitical, display a high level of professionalism, impartiality and neutrality in their conduct in the exercise.

He further urged operatives to be vigilant, firm and decisive in dealing with any incident of crime, violence, political thuggery, vote buying and destruction of critical infrastructure during the elections.

The CG enjoined all personnel to join forces with sister agencies, specifically the Nigeria Police Force, which is the lead agency in election monitoring and security.

He warned that on no account should any personnel of the Corps be involved in any confrontation with other security agencies involved in election duty.

According to him, ” he success of the election is tied to the safe and secure environment that security agencies will provide during the process.”

The NSCDC helmsman also stated that it is important for security operatives to respect the fundamental human rights of itizens during the polls.

He admonished members of the public to assist security agencies to maintain a peaceful, safe and secure environment by reporting any incident of crime in their areas to nearby security outposts to provide timely response for necessary intervention.

To ensure a free, fair and credible election in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, the NSCDC dropped its operational hotlines and news alert situation room hotlines.

They advised the general public to call the phone numbers to report any breach of security, electoral violence, thuggery or vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the elections for prompt intervention and action.