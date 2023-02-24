Zamfara State government owned Anti-thuggery Committee, on Thursday, attacked State’s governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal.

The team fired shots at Lawal’s convoy, who was said to be in company of his wife at the time.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP has secured a court order restraining the anti-thuggery committee from all forms of activities in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau, the state capital on Friday, Lawal accused Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle of playing the dirtiest of politics.

“It is a matter of record that last night the Zamfara State-backed anti-thuggery committee ambushed my entourage; the reason for this press conference was to address a horrific and disturbing incident in Gusau, Zamfara State.

“At around 11:30 pm on Thursday, 23/2/2023, my motorcade conveying my wife and her entourage was ambushed by a state-sponsored militia disguised as Anti Thuggery Committee armed to the teeth with guns and other fatal weapons besides A. A Rano filling station, off Sani Abacha way, solely aimed to assassinate me for political reasons,” he said.

Lawal added: “During the attack, two of my police security escort, an inspector, a sergeant, and five other civilians were and are currently receiving treatment for gunshot injuries at Federal Medical Center Gusau.

“If you recall, just over a month ago, the same anti-Thuggery committee stormed the Gusau motor park in Gestapo style and killed two innocent civilians, including a little kid, for political reasons. Any sensible person should condemn this barbarism and do-or-die politics employed by the Matawalle-led administration in the strongest terms.

“I call on the Inspector General (IG)of Police and the Zamfara State commissioner of police to look into the illegal activities of the Zamfara Anti thuggery committee that bear illicit firearms to destabilize the frail security of the State on the eve of the presidential elections.

“I implore the IG and all other law enforcement agencies to conduct a proper and holistic investigation of this matter and prosecute whoever is found responsible for this attack on innocent persons, regardless of his status or position in government.

“This cowardly act is an apparent attempt at political assassination targeted at my person for political reasons, which is unacceptable.

“I call on the general public, our party supporters, and well-wishers to be law abiding and remain vigilant against those who are hellbent on retaining power at all costs. The blood of any civilian is not worth my political ambition.

“I will pursue this matter using all lawful means to its conclusion.”