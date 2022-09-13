The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has restated commitment to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The COAS while declaring the 3rd Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference open in Abuja, directed the distribution of the reviewed rules of engagement and code of conduct for Operation Safe Conduct to all officers and soldiers involved in election duties.

General Yahaya stated that Nigerian Army operations were yielding desired results and pledged to inject more manpower as well as game changing equipment into all theatres of operations.

“The Nigerian Army is also firming up its preparations to provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“As electioneering activities for general elections begin, I wish to once again assure the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and assist in providing secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct.

“You may all recall that in the last conference I mentioned that the Nigerian Army will review its Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for general elections.

“I am happy to inform you all that the reviewed document is ready and will be distributed at the end of this conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Commanders are, therefore, to ensure that all personnel deployed for security duties during the election period are given personal copies and thoroughly educated on the guidelines provided in the document,” he said.

General Yahaya said the conference was organised in line with his resolve to maintain constant interaction with commanders in the field as they collectively continue to make improvements in ongoing operations and other activities.

He said, “You have all done well in the implementation of the decisions taken during the last conference as evident in the successes recorded, particularly in our ongoing operations across all theatres of operation.”

He said kinetic actions in the North-East theatre of operations have continued to dismantle the cohesion of the insurgents resulting in massive surrenders of the terrorists, adding that such had positively impacted on the morale of troops and greatly bolstered the confidence of the citizens.

“Efforts must therefore be geared towards leveraging on the gains so far recorded to stamp out the miscreants permanently,” he added.

The COAS, who, commended military engagement in the South-East said the Nigerian Army will continue to perform its roles professionally in the region in collaboration with other Services and security agencies as well as State and Local Government authorities.

He reiterated that the security arrangements in the South West region have been reinforced in collaboration with other security agencies, particularly in the wake of the unfortunate incursions by terrorists to the region.

He said more successes was been envisaged in the region in the days ahead as concerted efforts are been undertaken to track and apprehend the criminals as well as their sponsors.

In the North-West and North-Central regions, he said troops will continue to sustain the offensives on the bandits and terrorists,adding that efforts are ongoing to enhance our training activities and inject more manpower as well as game changing equipment into all theatres of operations.