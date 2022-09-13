A group of Rivers State indigenes in the Diaspora, has declared its support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminialayi Joseph Fubara, in the 2023 elections.

The group, under the auspices of Rivers Sim Movement (RSM) Diaspora, said it flagged off its intention in a zoom meeting held on September 4, 2022, with 22 members from across Europe and North America participating.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, convener of the group, Amaopusenibo Shedrack Fubara, said they hope to mobilise support from abroad to ensure that the PDP governorship candidate succeeds.

Fubara said: “RSM mission is to mobilize Rivers indigenes in Diaspora to support the election of Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara, our Principal and Candidate of PDP for Governor of Rivers State in 2023.

“There’s the need for us to sensitize our constituents at home to show strong support for our Candidate and to go out on the day of election and vote en-mass for our candidate.”

He stated that though the campaigns were yet to commence, plans were in place to facilitate a town hall meeting via Zoom for the candidate to interact with those in the Diaspora.

The convener added: “Plans are in place for our Candidate to address Rivers people in Diaspora soon in a town hall meeting through virtual means.”