Lagos West Senator and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, has been declared winner of the 2023 National Assembly elections in the State.

Also, a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as well as the incumbent Chief of Staff (CoS) to Ogun State governor, Shuaib Afolabi Salis, have all emerged winners in the National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

This is coming just as APC cleared the entire nine House of Representatives seats for the State.

Senator Adeola, who is the senator currently representing Lagos West Senatorial District, won the Ogun West senatorial election by a total votes of 112,887 to beat his closest rival, Chief Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri, of the PDP, who scored 60,189 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result was announced by Professor Oluseye Olusegun Onabanjo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, at the Oronna Townhall, Ilaro, the Ogun West Senatorial Collation Centre at about 7.30pm on Sunday night.

Also, in the results announced by the Returning Officer (R.O) for Ogun East Senatorial district, Prof. Christopher Onwuka, former governor Gbenga Daniel of APC polled a total of 115,147 votes to defeat his closest rival, Barr. Ajibola Kalejaiye of the PDP, who garnered a total votes of 58,708, while the LP candidate, Banjoko Kazeem Adesina, scored a total votes of 13,061.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senator Adeola, who had won all his five previous elections consecutively made history by winning again in Ogun West from his present senatorial district of Lagos West making him the first incumbent Senator in one State and Senator-elect in another State of the Federation until the expiration of his current term in June this year.

Senator Adeola had won his party’s primary election in Ogun West against the incumbent Senator, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, by a total votes of 294 against zero recorded by the incumbent.