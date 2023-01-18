The Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Mohammed Dingyadi, has said that the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, would not leave office on March 1, 2023, a day he would clock 60 years.

The minister clarified government’s position against the backdrop of ongoing debate in the public space on whether the IGP, who would be 60-year-old on March 1, would retire from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as stipulated in the public service rule or not.

Lately, there have been speculations about what was considered the impending retirement of the IGP, three deputy inspectors-general of police (DIGs), many assistant inspectors-general of police (AIGs), commissioners of police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of 2023 especially in the middle of the general elections.

The minister, who was responding to inquiries from State House correspondents on Wednesday, said that the IGP was appointed for a four-year tenure.

The minister also said that the President has given him a letter to that effect which forecloses the speculations that the IGP would retire during the period of the elections.

According to him, “I don’t know where you got your record but by the provision of Police Act 2020, the IGP is now supposed to have a tenure of 4-year period and Mr. President has given him letter of appointment in that regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the issue of the IGP going on retirement during this election period does not arise.”

LEADERSHIP reports that IGP Baba was appointed in acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021 while the Police Council confirmed his appointment as the substantive inspector-general of Police on June 2021.