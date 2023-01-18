Member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has said that the unwanted deaths recorded daily at Okada Junction along the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway in the State, would soon be a thing of the past as the Federal Government would soon construct a pedestrian bridge at the junction.

Mr Friday Aghedo, Media Adviser to the federal lawmaker, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City on Wednesday.

Idahosa said that he was concerned and alarmed by the number of deaths recorded on the section of the highway, hence he moved a motion an the floor of the House of Representatives to that effect.

He said that construction of a pedestrian bridge at Okada Junction on the highway was long overdue considering the daily volume of traffic on the road.

The lawmaker seeking a second term in the forthcoming elections noted that aside helping to reduce to the barest minimum the number of deaths at that portion of the highway, construction of a pedestrian bridge there would also help reduce the number of man-hour lost to traffic.

He stressed that aside his primary responsibility of making favourable laws that will be impactful to his constituents, he also has the responsibility of protecting their lives and that of other Nigerians.

“It was in that light that I moved a motion to that effect that a stop should be put on the rate of deaths recorded in that highway by Okada junction.

“The highway is one of the busiest highways in Nigeria and as a connecting route to the South-West to the South-East, North and South-South zones.

“That junction also served as a link to communities and towns in Okada and lguobazuwa areas of Edo State,” Hon. Idahosa was quoted as saying in the statement.