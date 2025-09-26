Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last elections, might have lied under oath.

Olayinka made the allegation in a statement on Friday, claiming that Sowore failed to declare a luxury property in the United States valued at $552,000 (approximately N850 million) during the build-up to the 2023 elections.

The allegation directly challenged the anti-corruption stance of the activist-journalist, who has built his public persona on holding government officials accountable.

“In the buildup to the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reported Sowore’s asset declaration to INEC in which he stated ownership of a single property valued at ₦5 million and a 2008 Toyota Camry.

“But as at that time, Sowore owned a property in the US which he bought at $552,000. He did not declare this property, thereby lying on oath in his Code of Conduct asset declaration and this is a criminal offense,” he alleged.

Olayinka further detailed the potential legal consequences for such act, citing the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

“Violations attract severe penalties, such as asset forfeiture, and a 10-year ban from holding public office. Lying on oath is also a criminal offense, which attracts 14 years of imprisonment,” he said.

The FCT minister’s aide did not stop at the property allegation, he also targeted Sowore’s lifestyle, claiming the activist’s 14-year-old son attends an elite school in New Jersey, USA, with annual fees amounting to a staggering sum.

“Sowore is paying $163,815 (about N250m) per annum as tuition fee plus $700 for iPad on his 14-year-old son,” Olayinka claimed.

He concluded by suggesting that the source of this wealth ipwas questionable, alleging that Sowore was “lavishing the millions he is getting from blackmailing people and Million of Dollars GRANTS he is getting from his cashtivist business.”