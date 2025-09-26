Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has launched a manhunt for perpetrators behind the burning of a woman accused of attempting to kidnap a child in Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area of the state.

The victim, identified simply as Mrs Afornughe, was allegedly beaten and set ablaze by an irate mob on Wednesday after she was accused of hiding a young boy in a sack.

Witnesses said the mob descended on her in a frenzy, ignoring all pleas for restraint.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, vowed that the Command would not allow such lawlessness to go unpunished.

“No suspect has been arrested yet. We are on the trail of those who carried out the dastardly act. Nobody has the monopoly of violence, and no one should take the law into his own hands,” he warned.

Residents disclosed that Agbarho has in recent months been gripped with fear over frequent cases of child abduction, resulting in calls for “unconventional justice” against suspected kidnappers.

Police have called for calm in the community, stressing that investigations were ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, the mob action has drawn criticism. A youth leader and cleric, Ambrose Germany, condemned the killing in a Facebook post, insisting the victim was innocent.

According to him, Mrs Afornughe was a watermelon seller known in the community, a church member, and someone struggling with mild mental health challenges.

“We know her. We know she sells watermelon. We know the church she wedded in. We know she is a little mentally imbalanced. We know she is innocent. We know God is a righteous judge,” he wrote.

Germany also disclosed that the deceased’s husband, an offshore worker, had only recently left for duty before tragedy struck.

The post further revealed that some residents recognised the victim during the mob attack but were too afraid to intervene as she was being lynched.

Meanwhile, parents have resorted to keeping their children indoors for fear of the unknown in Agborho.

As a result, some school children have not reported to school since recent resumption from holidays.