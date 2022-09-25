Forty delegates representing the 36 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and three special delegates from the three zones of the North, South and Central Nigeria are to vote and unveil a citizens’ candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The convener of the conference, Tom Abulu, said voting will hold at a One Million Journalists Mega World Press Conference being organised by Futom Foundation Good Governance Initiative in Abuja, tagged: ‘No Excuses 2023, Nigerians’.

According to him, the event would afford citizens opportunity “to search and unveil candidate that will provide 7 wonders of democracy to Nigerians without any excuses.”

He listed the seven wonders of democracy as: Good election, good rule of law, hood human rights, good freedom, goods infrastructure, good anti-corruption and good security.

Voting, Abulu said, will be done by journalists, stakeholders, citizens in attendance at the conference, adding that only those with PVC will be allowed to vote.

Though, the date, time and venue will be announced soon, the Foundation described the mega conference as citizens delegate convention with an advanced opinion poll and should not be taken as INEC election.

Meanwhile, the citizen delegates convention involving 40 journalists, stakeholders and citizens are expected to decide the emerging candidate and will pay a courtesy call on the winner, with expectations that the citizens will massively support him, because he will now be the people’s candidate for 2023.