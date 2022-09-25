Three housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show Season 7, were on Sunday night evicted from the House as the show enters its final week.

Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes were evicted in the Sunday eviction night show one after the other out of the six housemates, who were earlier up for eviction.

Recall that Chichi, who is the current Head of House, was on Monday shortly after her emergence as HoH, given the veto power of saving two fellow housemates while the rest would be up for eviction.

She picked Phyna and Daniella for the finale, hence the remaining housemates, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Sheggz, Groovy, Chizzy and Bryann were up for eviction.

LEADERSHIP reports that on Sunday, October 2, 2022, one of the housemates will walk away with the coveted N100million grand prize.

Show host, Ebuka Ob-Uchendu also announced that by 9pm this Sunday night, voting for the finale will be open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the seven housemates, who have made it to the finale of the show, only five are in contention for the coveted N100m grand prize as two of them – Chizzy and Bella are fake housemates referred to as Riders in the show.