Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has refuted reports suggesting that he may have been asked to step down for a particular apspirant.

Fayemi spurned the said report, saying he is favourably positioned and has the backing of the real party stakeholders ahead of the presidential primary billed for Monday.

According to the report by an online paper, Fayemi and other four governors held a meeting behind closed doors with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo where he (Fayemi) was pressured to abandon his presidential ambition.

But in a statement released on Friday in Abuja by the head of his media team and spokesman of the Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, the governor described the report as “absolute rubbish.”

He said, “No meeting took place between us and any aspirant about stepping down. We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race. Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague Governors who form a critical mass in the decision making process.”

Fayemi urged his supporters to remain calm, focused and not losing faith because of the lies fabricated by political detractors.

He said no amount of late night demarketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi Presidential project.