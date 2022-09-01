Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi has denied rumour that he was planning to back his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar to win the election.

The director-general of the Obi-Datti Ahmed presidential campaign organisation and a former presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe made the clarification in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

Okupe rather described Obi as the most acceptable candidate by every segment of the country’s populace and with the most potent capacity to rescue the country from its current degeneration to the abyss and stated that there was no basis for the LP presidential candidate to contemplate taking such action.

Okupe said “I hereby categorically refute the false statement, making the rounds, that Peter Obi has made any deal with alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP with respect to the 2023 Presidential elections.

“By the grace of God and the massive acceptance and support of the Nigerian people, home and abroad, and especially the youths, Obi is far ahead of all other presidential candidates in the country.

“He therefore cannot, logically, be negotiating with any other less popular candidates or their parties.”

Okukpe urged members of the public to ignore what he called cheap, self-serving and distracting propaganda, saying it was not coming from the Atiku camp.

He said train of the OBIdient movement gathers more and more electorates on hourly basis, while it is evident that the political fortunes and followership of the other parties diminish and recede like a drying lake in the scorching heat of an arid desert.

“The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation is focused on our mission which is to TAKE BACK NIGERIA and hand it over to the Nigerian Youths, to secure their collective Destiny.

“Our compelling commitment and promise is to “move Nigeria from consumption to production and so Help us God,” Okupe stated.