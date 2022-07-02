Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political support group, PDP New Generation, has announced plans to integrate 7,000 youths into the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as party members.

The group said the move was part of the first phase of its ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Campaign’ which was launched on April 20 and slated to end on July 5, 2022.

A statement signed and issued by the PDP New Generation’s director of Media and Publicity, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, on Saturday, noted that the campaign was aimed at promoting the PDP, mobilising youth participation in politics and registration for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“You will recall that on 20th April, 2022, during a National Press Conference on State of the Nation, PDP New Generation led by our Director General, Audu Mahmood, launched a project titled ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Campaign’.

“The first phase of the campaign project, which lasted for over two months and will end by July 5th 2022, is a pro-PDP campaign aimed at promoting the party, mobilising youth participation in politics and registration for PVCs.

“The campaign, which took place in the FCT and almost all the 36 states of the federation, was a huge success as thousands of young men and women registered for PVCs and also joined the PDP New Generation via an online registration portal.

“Due to popular demand, PDP New Generation will commence a 5-day nationwide distribution exercise of 7,000 pieces of PDP membership cards to some of its bonafide registered members with PVCs.

“The membership cards are to be received by our members and taken to their respective PDP ward secretariats, for proper documentation into the fold of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The distribution exercise will take place from 4th to 9th July 2022. It will be conducted by the Zonal, State and Local Government coordinators of PDP New Generation across the country,” Akinniyi stated.