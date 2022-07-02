Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have kick-started the sensitisation of eligible voters on the need to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

To this end, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Obo Effanga, on Friday, unveiled a gigantic billboard mounted by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, at Rumuola Junction in Port Harcourt to educate Nigerians on the need to obtain their PVCs and exercise their civic rights.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the exercise, Effanga commended the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA for the gesture.

Effanga said: “We commend the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA for thinking it wise that there is the need to sensitise the citizens on the need to register to vote. I was very excited when I was invited to inaugurate the project.

“I want to use the opportunity to tell members of the public who have not yet registered and are up to 18 years of age and they are Nigerians, anywhere they are in Nigeria, they can register so that they can vote in the forthcoming general election.”

Earlier in her speech, new President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Rotarian Ozumonu Gudu, said the billboard was unveiled to support the activities of INEC in the state.

Gudu said: “We unveiled a billboard today to support INEC activities in the state; to educate the public of their civic duty in voting. To let them know that voting is not a right but a civic duty as a citizen of the country to participate in the electoral process.

“So, we put up a billboard at Rumuola Junction to notify the public that voting is a serious duty as a citizen of this country. It is also a public image project to showcase the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA.”