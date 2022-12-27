Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents of the state to continue to support his administration in its quest to deliver more dividends of democracy in line with THEME’s developmental agenda for Greater Lagos to Lagosians.

The governor who stated this during social events of the Yoruba Tennis Club and Island Club, held at the clubs’ secretariats in Lagos Island respectively said his administration in the last three and half years had delivered several iconic and laudable projects in different parts of the State in line with his government’s Greater Lagos agenda.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari would commission five projects in Lagos in January 2023.

Buhari, according to Sanwo-Olu, would commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill, 18 kilometres Phase I of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, and J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Lagos Island.

The president will also commission the first phase of the Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2 and do the groundbreaking of the second phase of the project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

During the events which were attended by hundreds of club executives and members as well as visitors, the President of Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Babajide Damazio, and his Island Club counterpart, Prince Rabiu Oluwa, promised continuous support for Sanwo-Olu.

They declared that they are solidly in support of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and urged all the club members to vote and work for the governor’s victory in the March 11, 2023, governorship poll.