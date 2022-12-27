Old pupils of LEA Primary School Makarfi Central established in 1922 in Kaduna State, attended the centenary celebration to reunite as well as honour some of their colleagues and teachers.

It started with 14 pupils in Makarfi District Area as the second primary school after the one in Zaria District in the old Kaduna State.

At the event held last weekend at the school premises in Makarfi town, the chairman of the organising committee of the anniversary, Alhaji Suleiman Abdulkadir Garkuwan Zazzau said the school had produced many distinguished personalities that held several positions in the state and country since its establishment.

He said the old boys came together to reunite and support the school by reaching out to other old pupils who are doing very well in their various fields of endeavours to support the school.

The Garkuwan Zazzau also disclosed that the renovation of the school has commenced as he commended all those that supported the association financially and in kind among them bank of industry.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and former governor of Kaduna State who is also an old pupil of the school, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, called on the old boys to raise funds to support the school.

“We must learn to launch an endowment fund to support our alma mater as old students of the schools. We must always be ready to support such a school by registering our Old Boys Association,” he said.

According to the former governor, renovating schools is not the solution to better education but employing qualified teachers as well as provision of learning materials.

In his remarks, Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli called on parents and guardians to ensure that their children acquire western and Islamic education saying it’s the best way to have a good life in this world and the hereafter.

He urged the school’s old boys to continue to support their alma mater, saying the government cannot handle everything alone.

The Emir also urged the state government to continue to support public schools, saying the majority of the children attend such schools hence the need to improve their standards.

The chairman of the finance committee for the centenary celebration, Lawal Umaru Meyere, assured the gathering that the old boys association of the school will be registered.