Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused an unnamed leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the South-South zone of lobbying to become the Chief of Staff to the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, if the latter wins the 2023 presidential election.

This is even as the governor declared that Rivers State was entitled to a reward from the PDP just like Adamawa, Benue and Delta States, pointing out that if no reward comes, the party should not expect votes from the people of the State.

Wike spoke on Wednesday during the flag-off of the construction of internal roads in Igwurita Community of Ikwerre local government area of the State, which was performed by the Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

The governor vowed that no amount of money or threat to his life will make him to betray his people, adding that he stands by whatever action he takes.

Wike said: “Two days ago, I was watching television, one person who said he is one of the leaders of the South-South was opening his mouth in Kano saying all kinds of things. I just shook my head. I said ‘God, if this is the kind of father that I will have, let me not have a father’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know that there are people you will see, you will wonder if they are fathers to children. What do they tell their children? People who like to eat their own share, eat their children’s share, eat their grand-children’s share.

“When somebody at the age of Eighty-something years is lobbying to be Chief of Staff, what will his own children lobby for? I have said time will come when Nigerians will know these types of characters. Characters that will like to say all kind of things because of power. Characters that will be agents to destroying their own people.

“They don’t care even if their people are destroyed. Let it be that they have something. May God forgive them. They should take one day to fast and pray for their forgiveness because they are almost doomed.

“There is no amount of money, no amount of threat can make me to sell my people, that will make me to betray my people, to speak with plenty tongues. What I said today is what I will say tomorrow. What I will say tomorrow is what I will say next tomorrow.”

Wike vowed that the votes of the people of the Rivers State in the 2023 general election will never to go those who refused to recognise the State in the sharing of opportunities.

The governor added: “Nobody should come and deceive you. No amount of social media war can solve any problem. Anybody who wants our votes must tell us what is there for us. Our votes are no longer for dash. Our votes are for you to tell us what you will do for us.

“So, if you have given to Adamawa, you have given to Benue, you have given to Delta, why can’t you give to Rivers? Won’t you give Rivers? You take, this one take, this one take; what of Rivers? Just to come and collect the votes, far, far, far, foul!

“You know the God of confusion will put confusion on them. They think that they are doing Rivers State, but they are doing themselves. They will see confusion from now till the end until they withdraw and understand that there is no road there.”